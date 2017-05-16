The 12th annual Amgen Tour of California men’s bicycle race returned to San Luis Obispo County for the third of seven stages throughout the state. Watch the Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Kayla Missman kmissman@thetribunenews.com
May 16, 2017 10:44 AM

Live Updates: Amgen Tour of California in SLO County

Tribune staff

Update, 2:30 p.m.

The racers just passed Nipomo and are on North Thompson Road, heading toward Arroyo Grande, and then will continue on to downtown San Luis Obispo. They are about 30 kilometers (almost 19 miles) away from their mid-race sprint line in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Update, 1 p.m.

The Tour of California race leaders have passed Orcutt and are nearing their main climb for the day at Tepusquet Road outside of Santa Maria, with the peloton about four minutes and 20 seconds behind them.

Racers in the Tour of California climb up onto the Nipomo Mesa during the 3rd stage of the Amgen Tour of California, which started in Pismo Beach and finishes in Morro Bay.
Joe Johnston

Original story

The 12th annual Amgen Tour of California men’s bicycle race is back in San Luis Obispo County for the third of seven stages throughout the state.

Two-time host city Pismo Beach is the jumping-off point for a loaded field that includes 17 teams of eight cyclists representing 30 countries. The peloton features eight world champions, national champions, Olympians and Tour de France stage winners.

The nearly 120-mile stage — the longest on this year’s tour — begins at Pismo Beach Pier, goes south into northern Santa Barbara County before looping back up into San Luis Obispo County through Nipomo. The race continues into San Luis Obispo along South Higuera Street into downtown before finishing in downtown Morro Bay about 3:45 p.m.

Check back here for updates on the race.

Amgen Tour of California highlights

Highlights from the weekend's races as the Amgen Tour of California visits Sacramento.

Video by Paul Kitagaki, Jr., Randy Pench and Sue Morrow. Produced by Lezlie Sterling The Sacramento Bee

 
 

Watch Tour of California's Stage 3 start in Pismo Beach

