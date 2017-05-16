Live Updates: Amgen Tour of California in SLO County

Update, 2:30 p.m.

The racers just passed Nipomo and are on North Thompson Road, heading toward Arroyo Grande, and then will continue on to downtown San Luis Obispo. They are about 30 kilometers (almost 19 miles) away from their mid-race sprint line in downtown San Luis Obispo.

S. Higuera/Chorro blocked off and stage set up for Block Party in downtown SLO to watch #TourofCalifornia pass through @AmgenTOC pic.twitter.com/CxU602aWpp — Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) May 16, 2017

Update, 1 p.m.

The Tour of California race leaders have passed Orcutt and are nearing their main climb for the day at Tepusquet Road outside of Santa Maria, with the peloton about four minutes and 20 seconds behind them.

Racers in the Tour of California climb up onto the Nipomo Mesa during the 3rd stage of the Amgen Tour of California, which started in Pismo Beach and finishes in Morro Bay. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Original story

The 12th annual Amgen Tour of California men’s bicycle race is back in San Luis Obispo County for the third of seven stages throughout the state.

Two-time host city Pismo Beach is the jumping-off point for a loaded field that includes 17 teams of eight cyclists representing 30 countries. The peloton features eight world champions, national champions, Olympians and Tour de France stage winners.

The peloton makes this climb up the Nipomo Mesa look easy during the 3rd stage of the @AmgenTOC #TourofCalifornia #AmgenTOC pic.twitter.com/1Sx03d4fPD — Joe Johnston (@SLOJoeJohnston) May 16, 2017

The nearly 120-mile stage — the longest on this year’s tour — begins at Pismo Beach Pier, goes south into northern Santa Barbara County before looping back up into San Luis Obispo County through Nipomo. The race continues into San Luis Obispo along South Higuera Street into downtown before finishing in downtown Morro Bay about 3:45 p.m.

