Tour of California: Road closures in SLO County on Tuesday

The 12th annual Amgen Tour of California bicycle race returns to San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday for the third of seven stages throughout the state.
The nearly 120-mile stage — the longest on this year’s tour — is scheduled to begin at 11:05 a.m. at Pismo Beach Pier, and cyclists will travel south through Oceano and into northern Santa Barbara County, riding through Guadalupe and Orcutt before looping back up into San Luis Obispo County through Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay. Racers are expected to cross the finish line in Morro Bay about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. See below for a map of the full route.
And here’s a look at most of the road closures Tuesday afternoon. Roads are expected to reopen as the Tour clears the area.
Pismo Beach: The Tour starts at the Pismo Pier at Pomeroy Avenue and heads south on Highway 1 toward Oceano about 11 a.m.
Dolliver Street/Highway 1 will be closed for about 20 minutes for the start of the race, according to a news release from the city.
The 100 and 200 blocks of Pomeroy and 600 and 700 blocks of Cypress Street will be closed starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until after the race begins. The pier parking lot will also close at 2 a.m., and it will remain closed for most of the day.
Arroyo Grande: The following roads in Arroyo Grande will be shut down from about 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday during the race:
▪ Valley Road from Los Berros Road to Fair Oaks Avenue.
▪ Fair Oaks Avenue from Valley Road to Traffic Way.
▪ Traffic Way from Fair Oaks Avenue to Branch Street.
▪ Branch Street from Traffic Way to Corbett Canyon Road.
▪ Corbett Canyon Road from Branch Street to Gularte Road.
Additionally, there will be no parking along Branch Street from 11 a.m. until the conclusion of the event.
San Luis Obispo: Downtown San Luis Obispo will be closed for an extended period between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from tourism manager Molly Cano. The downtown closure for the Block Party celebration (which will run from 2 to 6 p.m.) will resemble the one that occurs weekly for the Downtown SLO Farmers Market. The mid-race sprint line is at Mission Plaza.
Other road closures in San Luis Obispo in the afternoon include Buckley Road, South Higuera Street, Chorro Street and Foothill Boulevard.
Leaving San Luis Obispo for Morro Bay, the Tour will take Foothill to O’Connor Way to Highway 1.
A detailed map of the course with road closures specific to San Luis Obispo can be found on the city’s website.
Morro Bay: At the finish line in Morro Bay, there will be no parking along the race route — which includes the Embarcadero, Marina Street, Main Street — and cars will be towed beginning at 10 a.m. Streets will reopen immediately after the race procession passes.
