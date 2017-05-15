Tour of California: Road closures in SLO County on Tuesday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Hiking the Cambria Bluff Trail Pause 9:11 The 2017 Amgen Tour of California 0:49 Morro Bay, Pismo Beach to host 2017 Tour of California bike race 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 0:50 Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper 1:49 Watch the trailer for Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' 2:09 The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion 1:06 How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 0:30 Windy day! SLO County hit with gale-force gusts, high surf advisory Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Amgen Tour of California bike race will cycle through San Luis Obispo County on May 16, 2017, with Stage 3 starting in Pismo Beach and ending in Morro Bay. It will also roll through downtown San Luis Obispo. Here's a look at the race and the route, courtesy Amgen Tour of California. Amgen Tour of California