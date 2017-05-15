A.G., Nipomo swimmers lead charge at CIF State meet; baseball and softball brackets released

The postseason is now in full swing for SLO County schools. Local athletes had good showings at Track and Field Division Prelims this weekend, a handful of swimmers qualified for the CIF State Meet and softball and baseball regular seasons wrapped up with the playoffs kicking off this week.
Softball Playoffs
In a dramatic regular-season finale, Arroyo Grande beat Atascadero 6-4 in 10 innings on Friday. Atascadero rallied from a three-run deficit to force extra innings, but Arroyo Grande scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to win the game and knock Atascadero out of playoff contention.
Arroyo Grande (18-7, 10-4 PAC 8) finished the season in second place in the PAC 8 and found out when the brackets were released Monday afternoon that it will host Los Padres League runner-ups Lompoc (13-9, 10-4 Los Padres) in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
SLO High (19-6, 12-2 PAC 8) will host El Segundo on Thursday in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs. The PAC 8-champion Tigers have a real chance to make a deep run in the bracket, led by the amazing hitting of senior Marissa Piatt. She finished the season with a .588 batting average and six home runs. Freshman Xiao Gin can hit, too (.482), and is the Tiger’s best weapon on the mound with a 1.17 ERA this season. Last week she shut out Arroyo Grande to clinch the PAC 8 title. Look for SLO High to make a deep run in their bracket.
Los Padres League champions Templeton (16-6, 12-2 Los Padres) will host Alhambra on Thursday in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs. Eagles sophomore pitcher Ashley Daugherty, who finished the regular season with three no-hitters and 219 strikeouts (6th in the entire Southern Section), gives Templeton a chance against any team they will see in the post season.
Other Games
▪ Paso Robles will be on the road Thursday against Crescenta Valley in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.
▪ Coast Union hosts Santa Ynez on Thursday in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs.
Baseball Playoffs
Paso Robles (24-6, 18-3 PAC 8) locked up a co-PAC 8 title with Righetti (23-7, 18-3 PAC 8) on Friday with a series sweep of Arroyo Grande. But since Righetti won the season series 2-1, the Warriors got the No. 2 overall seed in the Division 3 bracket that was released Monday while the Bearcats will have a much tougher draw. To start, Paso Robles will have to travel to Montebello on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. (all games will happen at 3:15 p.m. unless teams agree on a different time) for its first-round game against Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary while Righetti will have a home game against a wild-card winner.
In a perfect world, these two teams would keep winning and meet again in the Division 3 finals in June to see who’s really the king of the PAC 8.
Other Games
▪ Los Padres League runner-ups Templeton host Loara (Anaheim) in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs Thursday.
▪ Arroyo Grande travels to Glendale for a Division 4 wild-card game against Flintridge Prep on Wednesday.
▪ Atascadero plays Garey High (Pomona) on the road Thursday in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs.
▪ Coast Union hosts Trinity Classical Academy (Santa Clarita) in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs Thursday.
Arroyo Grande Volleyball Falls
The Arroyo Grande boys volleyball season came to an end Saturday with a loss to Vista Murrieta in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals, 17-25, 25-17, 25-17,18-25,15-12. The Eagles made it further than an other SLO County team competing in the playoffs and finished the season with another PAC 8 title and a 27-7 (12-0 PAC 8) record.
Swimmers Qualify For State
Two Nipomo High swimmers qualified for the CIF State Meet last week at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Championship in Riverside.
Junior Wyatt Marsalek and freshman Blake Simpson finished in first and second place, respectively, in the 500 yard-freestyle to qualify for the State Meet to be held at Clovis West High on May 19-20. Marsalek also qualified with a win (1:41.91) in the 200-yard freestyle. The performances helped the Titans boys team finish in second place to Canyon (Anaheim) in the team competition.
Arroyo Grande senior Trent Schachter qualified in the 100-yard butterfly (49.26) and will be the No. 12 seed when prelims begin on Friday. Schachter, an LSU commit, is also part of the Eagles 400 freestyle relay team — along with Jared Martin, Nathan Solis and James Hazel — that also qualified.
3:09.22 for third in the 400 free relay @CIFSS d2 finals! Martin schachter hazel and solis @JBaileySMSports @TravisDgibson @AGHSEagles pic.twitter.com/HCCPsBw8FE— Russell Peterson (@agswimcoach) May 14, 2017
SLO High junior Galen Penvenne swam a 21.10 in the 50 freestyle at the Division 2 Finals and earned a No. 14 seed at the State Meet. Templeton senior Amanda Wilson also qualified in the 100 butterfly and will be seeded No. 34.
T&F Prelim Results
Prelims for all four CIF-Southern Section Track and Field divisions took place Saturday. Here’s a look at the athletes that will moving on to the Division Finals on Saturday at Cerritos College.
Arroyo Grande (Division 1)
Boys: Joey Kraut (discus), Vincent Ketelaar (high jump), Spencer Eley (pole vault), Ban Taylor (800m, 1600m); Girls: Amber Martin (discus)
Paso Robles (Division 2)
Boys: Trad Berti (1600m, 3200m), Jacob Franklin (shot put); Girls: Annie Meeder (1600m, 3200m), Codie Wilshusen (pole vault)
SLO High (Division 3)
Boys: Callum Bolger (1600m, 3200m), Nate Higgins (400m); Girls: Anneke Moersdorf (high jump, long jump, triple jump), Maddie Fletcher (800m), Nicole Liddicoat (pole vault)
Atascadero (Division 3)
Girls: Ellie Nisbet (1600m), Sabrina VanBeek (discus)
Morro Bay (Division 4)
Boys: Jacob Furbee (high jump), Joseph Ruddell (high jump); Girls: Savannah Garcia (pole vault)
Nipomo (Division 4)
Boys: Garrett Morgan (800m), Matthew O’Henley (shot put); Girls: Olivia Labastida (300m hurdles)
Templeton (Division 4)
Girls: Hannah McRoy (discus), Sienna Stinson (pole vault)
Mission Prep (Division 4)
Girls: Paige Baxstresser (100m, 4x100m relay), Alyssa Caldera (4x100m relay), Gabby Schroeter (4x100m relay), Emma Kuchinski (4x100m relay)
CIF T&F: Tiny But Mighty qualifies for CIF Finals in the 4x100 @TravisDgibson @MPAthletics pic.twitter.com/xHLrtAHbJy— Kristina Kuchinski (@kkuch13) May 13, 2017
Templeton Athletes Signing
Three Templeton High athletes will sign letters of intent Wednesday. Makayla Zundel will sign with Beloit College (Wisconsin) to play softball and tennis, Olivia Mariucci will sign to run cross country at Chaminade University (Hawaii), and Mili Proft will sign to play tennis at Stanislaus State (Turlock). The signing ceremony will take place at Nino’s Grill in Templeton at 2:30 p.m.
