Family of Ryan Teixeira receives ‘17 Strong’ jersey from Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked a fitting day to send a memorable gift to the Teixeira family.
On Monday, April 17, the Dodgers organization delivered a personalized jersey to the family honoring Ryan Teixeira, an Arroyo Grande High School graduate who died March at 20 years old after his second cancer diagnosis.
The jersey, which is autographed by multiple Dodgers players including Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig, reads “Teixeira 17 Strong,” a reference to Teixeira’s number that became synonymous with the charismatic baseball standout. 17 Strong is also the name of the non-profit started by Teixeira with the goal of sending “young adults with life threatening illnesses on a ‘victory trip’ of their choice.”
A photo of the jersey was shared to the 17 Strong Facebook page.
“Today, the 17th, we received a package with this jersey,” the Facebook post reads. “We are overwhelmed with emotion and in awe of this support! We can never thank the Dodgers enough for this amazing gift.”
The Dodgers showed support for Teixeira throughout his treatment. In September, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and infielders Adrian Gonzalez and Justin Turner sent Teixeira a personalized message. A few months later, Turner visited Teixeira in the hospital.
On March 17, Arroyo Grande High baseball team retired Teixeira’s number 17.
