Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande breaks school records at Arcadia Invitational

The Arroyo Grande track and field team broke multiple school records at the Arcadia Track Invitational on Saturday.
In the 4x800 relay, the team of Luis Jazo, Christian Ricketts, Ban Taylor and Jayson Maule broke a school record by 11 seconds with a time of 7:51.45, good enough for a sixth-place finish. Taylor, Jazo, Maule and Matt Sill also broke the school record for the distance medley relay and claimed second place with a time of 10:27.17a, breaking the old record by four seconds.
Arroyo Grande’s Eddie Chagoya finished first in the discus open division with a throw of 168' 4” and third in the seeded discus division with a throw of 167' 9".
SLO High’s Callum Bolger set a personal record in the 3200m race with a time of 8:45.10a and finished in fourth place. Trad Berti finished in 31st place with a time of 9:10.70a, but broke a school record set in 2001 by Joel Martinez.
Paso Robles High’s Annie Meeder finished in first place in the 3200m open division race with a personal-best time of 10:51.64a, breaking a school record set in 2007.
SLO High’s Anneke Moersdorf finished in second place in the open division high jump with 5-04.00.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
San Luis Obispo High School swept the boys and girls events at the Arroyo Grande Diving Invitational on Saturday. Orlando Birdsong won the boys event with a score of 333.90 and Jackie Estes won on the girl’s side with a score of 332.50.
Following Birdsong was Trevor Quezada of Arroyo Grande in second (319.35) and Cory Southward of Paso Robles third (283.50). Jordan Cramer (261.20) and Asher Pole (201.90) of Nipomo were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Behind Estes was San Luis Obispo’s Sophie Maino with a score of 331.70, Malia Callero of Arroyo Grande (317.75) and Meaghan May of San Luis Obispo (297.65) was fourth.
Sophie Perret of Arroyo Grande placed fifth (282.50), Olivia Goodwin of Mission Prep was sixth (278.85) and Breanna Williams of Paso Robles was seventh (242.70).
Paso Robles 118, Atascadero 52 (Girls)
Paso Robles 93, Atascadero 74 (Boys)
Paso Robles won both the girls and boys contests on Friday against Atascadero.
The girls team won nine out of 11 events. Leading the way for the Bearcats was Audrey Hughes and Mackenzie Raymond who both had four first place finishes on the day. Hughes touched first in the 100 butterfly, 500 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay while Raymond took top honors in the in 200 free, 100 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
The boys faced a closely contested meet, but pulled away with the win. Final score; Paso 93/Atascadero 74. Top times for the boys came from Gavin Hughes and Grant Scheiffele. Hughes had first place finishes in the 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 500 free, and 400 free relay.
Both Paso Robles teams are 3-3 in PAC 8 competition and are in action again at the Clovis West Invitational on April 21.
SOFTBALL
Mission Prep 7, St. Joseph 6
Mission Prep’s Delanie Beavers gave the Royals its first-ever league win with a walk-off triple to beat St. Joseph on Monday.
Mission Prep jumped out to an early lead, scoring five runs in the first two innings. But the Knights battled back to take a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Anna Reed had 16 strikeouts for Mission Prep (4-5, 1-5 PAC 8) in the win. The Royals will take on Paso Robles at home on Tuesday.
