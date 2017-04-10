Sports

April 10, 2017 7:25 PM

Santa Maria boxer Karlos Balderas wins first pro fight with TKO

By Travis Gibson

The professional boxing career of Santa Maria native Karlos Balderas got off to a smashing start Sunday night at the Novo at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Wearing red trunks that read “Santa Maria” on the waistband, Balderas (1-0) defeated Thomas Smith by TKO live on FSN1 when Smith refused to leave his corner to start the second round. The damage was done when Balderas landed a flurry of punches in the first round.

Balderas, 20, first burst onto the scene at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where he made it to the quarterfinals in the lightweight division. He turned pro signing with promoter Richard Schaefer’s Ringstar Sports in November.

