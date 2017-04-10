Santa Maria boxer Karlos Balderas wins first pro fight with TKO

The professional boxing career of Santa Maria native Karlos Balderas got off to a smashing start Sunday night at the Novo at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Wearing red trunks that read “Santa Maria” on the waistband, Balderas (1-0) defeated Thomas Smith by TKO live on FSN1 when Smith refused to leave his corner to start the second round. The damage was done when Balderas landed a flurry of punches in the first round.
@Canelo Karlos Balderas makes impressive pro debut with TKO win over Thomas Smith #PBConFS1 #themasters pic.twitter.com/qvyISViQ7Q— TheUnorthodoxStance (@theUstance) April 10, 2017
Balderas, 20, first burst onto the scene at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, where he made it to the quarterfinals in the lightweight division. He turned pro signing with promoter Richard Schaefer’s Ringstar Sports in November.
@notkarloss_ debuta con padrinos de honor @terrible100 y @israelv25 ! Great future star Karlos Balderas pro debut @WBCBoxing @Ringstarp pic.twitter.com/1Heezl0g9r— Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) April 10, 2017
