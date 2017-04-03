Prep roundup: Paso Robles runner Annie Meeder sets school record in 1600m

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s Pause

0:22 CHP seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion