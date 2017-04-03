Prep roundup: Paso Robles runner Annie Meeder sets school record in 1600m

Paso Robles High senior Annie Meeder broke a school record Saturday at the West Coast Relays in Clovis.
Meeder’s time of 4:59.46 in the 1600 meter race was good enough for a second place finish and broke the record set by Ashley Davis last year. Meeder is the first female runner to break the five-minute mark, according to Paso Robles High.
Paso Robles senior Trad Berti won the invitational 1600m with a time of 4:18.52 and sophomore Steven Scruggs won the open 1600m run with a time of 4:31.72, setting the meet record for the seeded division. Madison Mitchell finished third in the 300m invitational hurdles running 46.81 for Paso Robles and Codie Wilshusen finished third in the invitational pole vault.
San Luis Obispo High junior Caius Cowgill finished in third place in the 100 meter Invitational with a time of 11.21 and first place in the 200 meter open race with a time of 22.47. SLO High senior Callum Bolger set a personal record (1:54.68) with a second-place finish in the 800 meter race. SLO High freshman Alexi Steinmaus finished second in the open 1600 meter race with a 5:29.06 and the 4x100m girls relay team of Kylie Haidet, Anneke Moersdorf, Shaina Morris and Lily Svetich won the open finals with a time of 50.36.
SLO High senior Shaina Morris won the girls invitational long jump with a personal best 17-06.50.
Results from Arroyo Grande High
Boys: Open 110 High Hurdles Vince Ketelaar 1st 15.87 PR, Open 300 IH Ketelaar 1st 41.5 PR, Seeded 110 HH Justice Fair 3rd 15.57 PR, Invitational 800m Christian Ricketts 4th 1:55.17 (PR by 4 seconds)
Invitational Pole Vault Spencer Eley 3rd 14' 3", Inv Discus Eddie Chagoya 3rd 169' 5", Inv Shot Put Chagoya 4th 54' 4", Seeded SP and Discus Sam Soenksen 4th in each 46' 3" and 144' 5".
Girls: Seeded high jump Eva Kessler 1st 5' 3" PR by 3 inches
SOFTBALL
Paso Robles 1, Arroyo Grande 0 (Friday)
Paso Robles junior Rebecca Twyman singled with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to lead the Bearcats to a win over Arroyo Grande. With the win, Paso Robles moves into first place in the PAC 8 with a 4-0 record.
Sara Owens earned the win for Paso Robles after Alyssa Valle started the game pitching three innings, giving up zero runs, two hits and striking out two. Owens went four innings and gave up two hits while striking out two. Julie Lewis struck out eight batters for Arroyo Grande (9-2, 3-1 PAC 8) in seven innings and gave up five hits.
Twyman led the way for Paso Robles going 2-for-3 at the plate.
BOYS TENNIS
Atascadero 10, Mission Prep 8
Mission Prep singles player Luke Llaurado stayed undefeated in PAC 8 play in a loss to Atascadero. He won 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
Sam Li played No. 2 singles and won 6-3, 6-1 for Mission Prep.
