A pair of strong pitching performances by Templeton High School led the Eagles to wins in baseball and softball Monday against Morro Bay.
Sensational sophomore Ashley Daugherty gave up just one hit and struck out 12 batters on the way to a 4-0 softball win over Morro Bay (3-6, 0-2 Los Padres). The Texas A&M verbal commit and 2016 County Player of the Year also had a triple and scored twice.
Templeton junior Kathleen Cline was 2-for-3 from the plate. Templeton (6-0, 2-0 Los Padres) is tied with Santa Ynez for first place in the Los Padres league, and the two teams will play Tuesday in Santa Ynez.
Templeton junior Jared Money pitched four shutout innings in relief as the Eagles came from behind to beat Morro Bay in baseball.
With Templeton junior Cole Garcia on the mound, Morro Bay jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning in a makeup game following a postponement last week. Then Money came on and Templeton answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to tie it up before Money drove in Rigel Hall in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Templeton the 3-2 lead.
Money, who was called to action because of two injuries to members of the pitching staff, was then able to pitch out of a two-on, no-out jam in the top of the fifth inning with a strikeout and a double play to preserve the lead.
After giving up one run in the top of the seventh inning, Templeton’s hard-throwing sophomore Justice Gibbons secured the save. Templeton (8-4, 5-3 Los Padres) is back in action Tuesday against first-place Santa Ynez. Morro Bay (3-8, 3-5 Los Padres) takes on Nipomo.
Boys Tennis
Nipomo 10, Morro Bay 8
The Nipomo doubles teams helped the Titans pull out a close win against Morro Bay.
Max Munoz and Andrew Foley, Andres Bernal and Jesse Cabagunan, Ernie Atilano and Carlos Diaz all won three rounds to rack up nine points. Nipomo’s No. 1 singles player Massi Chiarello won his match 7-5 to secure the win.
For Morro Bay, No. 1 singles player, senior Simon Janzen, won 6-2, 6-1, 6-0. No. 3 player, junior Gianni Bocardo, won 7-6 (7-2), 6-0, 6-4.
On Tuesday, Morro Bay (3-6, 1-5 Los Padres) plays Orcutt Academy at home while Nipomo takes on Santa Maria.
Mission Prep 11, St. Joseph 7
Mission Prep’s Luke Llaurado continued his undefeated season in a win over St. Joseph. Llaurado won 7-5, 6-0, 6-0.
Mission Prep’s No. 1 doubles team of Frank Lin and Shayan Moazeni swept all three games. The Royals will play St. Joseph again Tuesday.
Boys Golf
SLO High 422, Mission Prep 550
San Luis Obispo High’s Scott Manning shot a 9-over par 80 on a windy day at Dairy Creek to win medalist honors against Mission Prep.
Coleman Godfrey and Casey Leebrick each added 10-over par 81s.
Morro Bay 234, Orcutt Academy 251
Morro Bay’s Mac Dougherty shot 3-over par 39 to medal in a win against Orcutt Academy.
Morro Bay is now 12-2 in its last 14 Los Padres League matches dating back to last year.
