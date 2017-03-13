Carter scores season-high 24 to lead Grizzlies past Bucks

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a very stuck bigrig off the Oceano Dunes Pause

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

0:28 RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest