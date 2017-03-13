Raiders announce deal with free agent OL Marshal Newhouse

With few glaring holes on a roster coming off a 12-win season, the Oakland Raiders have approached free agency more cautiously than in the past couple of years when they were one of the most aggressive teams in the league.
The one spot they have targeted so far has been right tackle, where the Raiders agreed to a two-year deal with former New York Giants offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse on Monday.
"When they have a successful program in place, you don't have to make a lot of reaches," Newhouse said. "That was a big deal in signing here was that there's just a solid feeling to the organization and coaching. It's something I want to be a part of."
Newhouse joins the strength of the Raiders on the offensive line. Left tackle Donald Penn, left guard Kelechi Osemele and center Rodney Hudson are coming off Pro Bowl seasons and right guard Gabe Jackson has solidified his spot.
The Raiders lost Menelik Watson to Denver in free agency last week before making the move for Newhouse, who will be in the mix with part-time starter Austin Howard and second-year players Vadal Alexander and Denver Kirkland.
"Kind of a good mix of old and young guys; lots of talent," Newhouse said. "Obviously, when you're protecting a quarterback as good as Derek Carr, every lineman wants that opportunity. All those things lined up and was definitely a huge reason why I chose here."
Playing tackle in the AFC West is not an easy task as the division features some of the game's elite edge rushers.
Denver has Von Miller and Shane Ray, Kansas City features Justin Houston and Dee Ford, and San Diego has Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
"I definitely embrace it," Newhouse said. "It's not something you shy from, because they're there and they're paid to get sacks. They make impact plays and you see it from afar. ... All of those division games are going to be tough, tight games with a lot of elite pass rushers coming off of the edge. It's just going to be an onus for me to step up my game."
Newhouse has started 56 games in six seasons with Green Bay, Cincinnati and the Giants. He entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2010 when current Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie was in the front office in Green Bay.
Newhouse said he has improved his conditioning and play since McKenzie last had him on his roster.
"He knows what I bring to the table, but he also knows that I've grown as a player since then," he said. "I was only 21 when I was there and I'm a few years older now. So, I think it's a mutually beneficial situation for both of us."
