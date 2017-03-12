George leads Pacers with 28 points in 102-98 win over Heat

Paul George scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 102-98 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday night.
Indiana fended off a late surge from the Heat, which had won 21 of their previous 25 games. After falling behind 93-85, Miami fought back and took the lead on Dion Waiters' jumper with 3:24 left. But Indiana got clutch plays late from Jeff Teague and Myles Turner. Turner finished with 15 points for Indiana, while Teague had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 26 points and 21 rebounds. He consistently beat the Pacers on the glass on both ends of the floor in one of his more complete games of the season. Waiters finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Comments