No. 7 Arizona beats No. 5 Oregon 83-80 for Pac-12 title

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO Pause

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'