Cal Poly baseball team strikes out 14 times in loss to Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat the Cal Poly baseball team 4-0 in the opening game of a three-game non-conference series at Baggett Stadium on Friday night.
Mustang starter Erich Uelman didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and escaped a bases loaded jam in the sixth by inducing an inning-ending double play.
Uelman (1-3) had five strikeouts over seven-plus innings and allowed two walks, four hits and one unearned run. Uelman has failed to receive run support over the last 20.2 innings.
Blake Redman (1-3) earned the win for Loyola Marymount (7-7), throwing seven scoreless innings with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Codie Paiva pitched the last two innings, striking out four.
The Mustangs have struck out at least 14 times in a game three times this season.
Cal Poly (3-10) managed seven hits, including a leadoff triple from Nick Meyer and doubles from Michael Sanderson and Bradlee Beesley. However, the Mustangs failed to produce a hit with runners in scoring position.
Loyola Marymount used an inning-opening error, two hits and a hit batter for a four-run eighth inning. Billy Wilson singled up the middle to plate one and Brandon Shearer scored two with a bloop single.
The series will continue Saturday night at 6 p.m. when Spencer Howard makes his first start of the season for the Mustangs.
