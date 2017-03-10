Prep roundup: Arroyo Grande qualifies five swimmers at Mt. SAC Winterfest Championships

The Arroyo Grande High School girl’s swimming team qualified five swimmers for Saturday’s finals at the Mt. SAC Winterfest Championships on Friday. The Eagles were led by Hannah Parson, who qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 50 free and the 100 free. Her 100 free (54.59 seconds) was a CIF-consideration time. Sam Hazel qualified for the 200 free final in a CIF-consideration 1 minute 58.64 seconds and in the 100 back (1:02.91), which is also a CIF-consideration time.
Joining Hazel in the 100 back final are teammates Emily Berg (1:02.51) and Paige Leonard (1:01.64), each with CIF-consideration times. Leonard is the eighth seed in Saturday’s race and also qualified for the 200 individual medley final with a CIF-consideration time of 2:16.68. In addition, Berg will race in the 100 fly after posting a time of 1:07.38.
Paso Robles 71, St. Joseph 24 (boys); Paso Robles 83, St. Joseph 11 (girls)
Both the Bearcat boys and girls teams swept in their first PAC 8 competition of the season. The boys won 11 of 12 events and had five multiple event winners.
Josh Dewhurst won the 200 free and 100 back, while Grant Schieffele won the 100 fly and the 200 medley.
Gavin Hughes recorded wins in the individual medley and the 500 free and Zach Tucker won the 400 free and the 50 free. Dewhurst, Schieffele, Hughes and Tucker combined to win the 400 free relay.
Cori Southward was the champion in the diving portion.
On the girls side, Paso Robles swept all 12 events. The team of Cece Ramirez, Miranda Pasky, Sarah Clark and Audrey Hughes won the 200 medley relay with a CIF-consideration time of 2:00.76. Hughes and Ramirez were later joined by Shannen Dodds and Gabriella Clayton in the 200 free relay to earn a winning CIF-consideration time of 1:48.49.
Hughes went on to win the 200 individual medley, while Ramirez won the 200 free and Clayton won both the 100 free and 100 back. Dodds secured a victory in the 50 free, Pasky won the 100 breaststroke and Mackenzie Raymond won the 500 free. Breanna Williams won the diving portion.
Orcutt Academy 91, Templeton 66 (boys); Templeton 97, Orcutt Academy 68 (girls)
The relay team of Jessica Shapero, Peyton TenEyck, Gwen Hazell and Amanda Wilson won the 200 medley (2 minutes 4.21 seconds) and the 400 medley (4:02.68) to help the Templeton girls top Orcutt Academy. Both times were good for CIF-consideration.
Wilson also won the 100 fly in a CIF-automatic qualifying 59.86 and the 100 free in a CIF-automatic qualifying 55.58. TenEyck won the 200 individual medley in a CIF-consideration 2:32.40 and the 100 breaststroke (2:19.50).
Shapero won the 100 back in 1:09.20, a CIF-consideration time and the 50 free (27.95). Hazell won the 200 free in 2:17.51.
Mission Prep 133, Pioneer Valley 83 (boys); Pioneer Valley 116, Mission Prep 105 (girls)
No further stats or information was provided.
BOYS TENNIS
Arroyo Grande 17, Carpinteria 1
Joey Kullman won the two sets he played, 6-4, 6-0 and teammate Sam Ashbrook both of his sets 6-3, 6-0 for Arroyo Grande in a non-league match up. The Eagles’ doubles all swept.
Arroyo Grande (3-1) returns to PAC 8 action at Mission Prep on Tuesday.
Comments