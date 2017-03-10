Cal Poly softball sweeps doubleheader on Hyland’s historic day

The Cal Poly softball team improved its winning streak to eight straight games with victories over Grand Canyon and Lehigh on Friday at the Stanford Easton Classic. In the opener, which Cal Poly won 1-0, senior Sierra Hyland struck out 14 Grand Canyon hitters in a complete-game, two-hit shutout. Against Lehigh, Lindsey Chalmers struckout five in a 2-0 victory.
Against Grand Canyon (20-3), Hyland retired the first 12 Antelopes before her perfect game was broken up in the fifth after Laynee Gomez singled. The next hitter promptly hit into a double play.
With the victory, Hyland (7-4) became Cal Poly’s all-time wins leader with 65, passing the 64 set by All-American Desarie Knipfer (1995-98). Hyland hasn’t walked a batter in 50.1 innings and is 10 strikeouts away from Knipfer’s program record of 798.
Cal Poly (14-6) scored in the top of the seventh. Right fielder Crimson Kaiser reached on a error to lead off the inning by Grand Canyon’s second baseman Camree Wartman. With Shawna McDonough pinch running, Megan Nordin laid down a sacrifice bunt before Amanda Sandoval doubled two batter later to score McDonough.
In Friday’s second game, Cal Poly took the lead in the bottom of the third. Sandoval drew a lead off walk before a Chelsea Convissar single. After a Stephanie Heyward sacrifice bunt, Hyland plated Sandoval on a fielder’s choice.
Convissar hit a lead off home run in the fifth for Cal Poly’s other run.
Chalmers held Lehigh to four hits and improved to 6-2 on the season.
The Mustangs will continue tournament play on Saturday against UConn (9:30 a.m.) and Grand Canyon (2 p.m.).
