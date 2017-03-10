Results from PIAA wrestling championships in Class AA

Friday's results in the PIAA wrestling championships.
CLASS AA=
Fifth Round Consolations=
106 - Elijah Bundro, Wilson dec. Nathan Smith, Bishop McDevitt (D-3), 2-1; Kaden Cassidy, Bishop McCort dec. Anthony Glasl, Brockway, 4-3.
113 - Wyatt Lutz, Montoursville dec. Ritchie Markulics, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 7-1; Tyger Evans, Susquehanna Township dec. Isaac Crowell, Fort LeBoeuf, 3-2.
120 - Cole Hauck, Line Mountain dec. Josh Jones, Saucon Valley, 8-4; Bronson Garber, Upper Dauphin dec. Colin Pasone, Wilkes-Barre Meyers, 2-1.
126 - Gage Bayless, Reynolds dec. John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 7-4; Brian Earlston, Line Mountain major dec. Kollin Myers, Boiling Springs, 11-0.
132 - Gabe Miller, Pequea Valley dec. Tanner McHugh, Tamaqua, 5-2; Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph's Catholic dec. Carnell Andrews, Bishop McCort, 7-4.
138 - Sammy Hepler, Tri-Valley pinned Alex Caldwell, Ligonier Valley, 4:24; Thayne Lawrence, Frazier dec. Mike Doerflinger, Slippery Rock, 5-2.
145 - Kody Komara, Freedom (D-7) dec. Todd Lane, Southern Columbia, 3-2; Nathan Haubert, Palisades dec. Dallas Bulsak, South Park, 5-2.
152 - Brock Biddle, Martinsburg Central pinned Chase Anklam, Pen Argyl, 2:50; Caleb Clymer, Northwestern Lehigh dec. Kaidon Winters, Athens, 4-1.
160 - Gavin Wilkerson, Reynolds dec. Kyle Bennett, Montoursville, 6-2; Seth Baney, Huntingdon dec. Larry Brown, Moshannon Valley, 3-1 OT.
170 - Joel Leise, Reynolds pinned Matt Lewandowski, Mahanoy Area, 1:21; Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge dec. Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia,
6-4 OT.
182 - Dominic DeLuca, Derry dec. Devin Evans, Susquehanna Township,
6-5 UTB; Julian Gorring, Fort LeBoeuf dec. Zach Zimmerman, Troy, 3-2 UTB.
195 - Clay Verbanac, Cambridge Springs pinned Jerry Moore, Blairsville, 4:23; Exree Loe, Johnstown dec. Xavier Molnar, Brookville, 7-4.
220 - Max Mason, Jersey Shore by medical forfeit over Blake Reynolds, Greenville; Devin Fontanez, Saucon Valley pinned Bishop McCoy, South Side Beaver, 2:59.
285 - Evan Sweesy, Freedom (D-7) dec. Garrett Kieffer, Line Mountain, 3-2; Cole Rickert, Reynolds dec. Ian Minnich, Williams Valley, 3-2.
Team Standings=
1. Reynolds 124.5, 2. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 82.5, 3. Bishop McCort 69.5, 4. Brookville 54, 5. Line Mountain 49.5, 6. Montoursville 47.5, 7. (tie) Huntingdon 46, Susquehanna Township 46, 9. Chestnut Ridge 44.5, 10. Southern Columbia 43.
