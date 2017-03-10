Edmundson scores with 20 seconds left, Blues top Ducks

1:25 Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword Pause

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms