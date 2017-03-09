Prep roundup: First-inning home runs lift Arroyo Grande softball over Santa Ynez

A pair of first-inning home runs lifted Arroyo Grande softball to a 3-2 win over Santa Ynez on Thursday.
Lauryn Schaffer started things off with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to put the Eagles up 1-0. After a double by Logan Nunez, Kacie Burger connected for a two-run home run to make it 3-0.
The Arroyo Grande offense stalled after that, thanks in-part to solid defense from the Santa Ynez outfield, but pitcher Julie Lewis did enough on the mound to hold on for the win.
Arroyo Grande (4-0) will travel to Santa Barbara to face San Marcos on Tuesday for a doubleheader.
Baseball
SLO High 3, Clovis East 0
SLO High’s Ollie Hicks had 11 strikeouts in a shutout performance on the mound against Clovis East.
The Tigers will play Buchanan, the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, according to MaxPreps.com, on Friday.
Galena 3, Paso Robles 1; Paso Robles 6, Galena 0
Paso Robles split a doubleheader against Galena on Thursday.
Pitcher Ryan Harvel picked up the win for the Bearcats in the second game going three innings to save Nolan Binkele who struck out four in four innings of work.
Seth Matthysse had two hits and three RBIs for Paso Robles and Mark Armstrong added two doubles in the win.
Paso Robles (3-1) will play its Alumni Game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Morro Bay 95, Santa Maria 90 (Two tiebreakers)
Morro Bay boys tennis needed two tiebreaks to pull out a win over Santa Maria.
The two teams went into a tiebreaker after the first round robin ended in a 9-9 (66-66) tie. After the first tiebreak, consisting of a seven point game, the teams were tied again in games (9-9) and points (81-81).
Morro Bay was finally able to pull out a win in the second tiebreak by a five-point margin, 95-90.
Morro Bay no. 1 singles player Simon Janzen was the only Pirate to sweep. He won 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.
The no. 1 doubles team of Marley Chang and Phillip Haaland took two of three games, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.
Morro Bay is now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Los Padres League play. The Pirates will host Cabrillo at home on Tuesday.
Cabrillo 13, Nipomo 5
Nipomo boys tennis lost its first match of the season against Cabrillo. Nipomo’s three doubles teams won one set each.
Nipomo is now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Los Padres League play.
St. Joseph 10, Paso Robles 8
The Paso Robles doubles teams picked up six games in a loss to St. Joseph.
The Bearcats duos of Brysan Pesenti and Jason Belton (3-6, 6-1, 6-1) along with Jordan Nybakke and Reese Eddy (6-2, 1-6, 6-1) picked up a total of four games.
Paso Robles is now 9-2 overall and 0-1 in PAC 8 play.
Arroyo Grande 17, Righetti 1
Arroyo Grande’s no. 3 singles player Greg Haydon won 7-6 (7-3), 6-0, 6-0 in the Eagles’s PAC 8 opener.
The Arroyo Grande doubles teams took all nine sets without dropping a game.
Arroyo Grande is now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in PAC 8 play. They will be in action again on Friday in a non-league match against Carpenteria.
Templeton 11, Santa Ynez 7
Templeton’s Colby Grey (6-2,6-0,6-0) and Chaz Darrow (6-2,6-0,6-0) swept in a win over Santa Ynez. Templeton singles player Porter Barr won one set, 6-1.
Doubles team Dillon Amadio and Chris Murray took two sets (6-4, 6-4) for the Eagles.
SLO High 17, Atascadero 1
SLO High won its PAC 8 opener in convincing fashion on Thursday.
SLO High’s no. 1 singles player Zach Hilti swept, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
Atascadero will be playing at Righetti on Tuesday and SLO will be at Paso Robles. SLO is now 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the PAC8.
Boys Volleyball
Senior captain Sasha Bylsma had eight digs and 15 assists in a sweep (25-13, 25-9, 25-16) over Righetti to open the PAC 8 season.
Senior Matt Wingerden added four blocks and three kills and junior Jared Loayza had eight kills.
Arroyo Grande (4-0, 1-0 PAC 8) hosts Mission Prep on Tuesday.
Boys Golf
Arroyo Grande 377, Mission Prep (Did not finish)
Arroyo Grande shot a school record 377 in a win over Mission Prep at Cypress Ridge Country Club on Thursday.
All five Arroyo Grande golfers broke 80.
A.G. senior Jack Avrit led the way with a 2-under-par 70. Brother Owen Avrit added a 3-over-par 75, Brady MacMurphey shot 4-over-par 76, Andrew Burdick and Keyan Patel both shot 6-over-par 78.
Paso Robles 418, SLO High 430
Paso Robles defeated San Luis Obispo in a home match at Paso Robles Golf Club.
Paso’s Bailey Flickinger was the medalist with a 2-over-par 72 and Josh Warren shot a personal best 17-over-par 87 to help lead the Bearcats to victory. The Bearcats have started the season off 2-0 in the PAC 8.
Righetti 427, Atascadero, 486
Righetti’s Keith Moles shot a 76 for the Warriors in a win over Atascadero.
Swimming
Righetti defeated Arroyo Grande boys swimming 158-156 in a tightly contested meeting.
Arroyo Grande’s girls team beat Righetti, 194-121.
CIF consideration times for girls:
200 IM Sam Hazel 2:17.46
50 free Hannah Parson 25.05
100 free Hannah Parson 55.26
100 back Paige Leonard 1:02.47
