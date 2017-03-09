Mays wins GHSA Class AAAAAA girls title

Kamiyah Street scored 26 points, including two key free throws with 15.2 seconds left, to give unranked Mays a 52-51 upset win over No. 4 Harrison in the Georgia High School Association's Class AAAAAA girls championship game at Stegeman Coliseum on Thursday night.
The 5-foot-6 senior point guard shot 9 for 21 from the field, 8 for 11 from the line, and added six rebounds and four assists to help the Raiders win their first championship since 2003. She scored 91 points in the final three playoff games.
Mays (22-9) also got eight points and nine rebounds from Kendall Pack.
Harrison (27-6) got 13 points and eight rebounds from Audrey Jordan and 12 points from Rice signee Sydne Wiggins.
Mays entered the state playoffs as the third seeded team from its region and had to win all five playoff games on the road.
