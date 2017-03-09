Prep rounup: Templeton boys volleyball wins thriller to open LPL season

The Templeton High School boys volleyball team outlasted Orcutt Academy in its first Los Padres League match of the season, 25-18, 26-24, 20-25, 15-25, 15-13 on Wednesday night. Trevor Holmes recorded 37 assists, two aces and four digs and Chase Erwin had a team-high 18 kills and seven digs for the Eagles (3-2).
Zack Kruse chipped in 11 kills, two aces and five digs for Templeton, which will play in the San Luis Obispo Tournament this weekend beginning Friday at 2 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Dos Pueblos 13, San Luis Obispo 5
Zach Hilty won two out of three sets, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 and the team of Kavi Freyaldenhoven and Sam Johnson also took two out of three, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a non-league tune-up. The Tigers (1-2) begin PAC 8 play on Thursday at Atascadero.
TRACK AND FIELD
San Luis Obispo 95, Atascadero 66 (boys); San Luis Obispo 101, Atascadero 34 (girls)
The Tigers won their first league meet of the season. On the boys side, Matt White won the 1500 in 4 minutes, 34 seconds and James Krill won the 300 hurdles in 45.01 seconds for San Luis Obispo. Will Stoll placed first in the long jump at 19 feet, 3 inches and Caius Cowgill won the 200 in 23.1 seconds for the Tigers.
The San Luis Obispo girls were led by Maddie Fletcher, who won the 200 (27.1) and the 400 (61.4). Alexis Lewis was first in the 1600 (5:45), Caroline Adams won the 100 hurdles (18.5) and Sam Simard won the 3200 (13:03).
Sophie Maino was victorious in the triple jump, recording a score of 32-1 and Anneke Moersdorf won the high jump (5-2) and the long jump (16-3). The Tigers also had victories from Sophie Dietrich in the pole vault (8-1) and Ashleigh Cindrich in the discus (91-10).
San Luis Obispo returns to the track on Saturday at the Atascadero Memorial Invitational.
Arroyo Grande 80, Paso Robles 56 (boys); Arroyo Grande 76, Paso Robles 55
Arroyo Grande was paced by Matt Sill, who won the long jump (20-7.5) and the 300 hurdles (40.36). Sill also ran on the winning 4x400 relay. Eddie Chagoya won the discus (161-2) for the Eagles.
Trad Berti broke his school record in the 1600 (4:17.61) for Paso Robles, finishing at 4:16.36 and placing first. Berti also won the 800 (2:02.08) and teammate Javier Solis won the 200 (23.3) and 400 (51.39). Jacob Franklin also won the shot put for the Bearcats with a throw of 51-11.
Malia Simon won the both the girl’s 1600 (4:24.21) and 3200 (11:37.19) for Arroyo Grande, while Paso Robles’ Madison Mitchell secured victories in the 100 hurdles (16.16) and 300 hurdles (46.1).
The Bearcats’ Kiara Mabien won the 200 (27.00) and 400 (1:01.66). Mabien and Mitchell also ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Codie Wilshusen won the pole vault for Paso Robles, clearing 10-6.
