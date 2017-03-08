Memorial service to remember Arroyo Grande High School grad Ryan Teixeira scheduled

A memorial service for Ryan Teixeira, an Arroyo Grande High School graduate and baseball standout who died fighting a rare form of leukemia on Saturday, has been scheduled for March 19.
The event will be held at Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach next Sunday and will begin at 1:17 p.m. The event is open to the public, but attendees are asked to register online by March 12 to help event organizers plan for crowd size.
Attendees are encouraged to donate to one of two causes backed by the Teixeira family in lieu of flowers — the 17 Strong Foundation or a scholarship set up in Teixeira’s honor by Colorado Mesa University.
Organizers ask that attendees carpool and arrive early because parking will be limited.
Teixeira was diagnosed with leukemia eight months after his final round of chemotherapy stemming from his initial cancer diagnosis in 2015. He had surgery to remove a 10-pound malignant tumor from his leg a little more than a year ago.
Ryan Teixeira memorial service
Where: Thousand Hills Ranch, Thousand Hills Road, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 — 1.8 miles from Price Street off Price Canyon Road. Go through the gate and continue to the red roof barn.
Donations
▪ 17 Strong Foundation: 720 Thousand Hills Rd., Pismo Beach, CA 93449
▪ Colorado Mesa University Foundation: Send to Attn: Ryan Teixeira Scholarship, 1450 N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501 or by calling 970-248-1902
