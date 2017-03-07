Mavs' Nowitzki starts fast, reaches 30,000 points vs Lakers

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood Pause

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:54 Leopard shark swims among surfers in Pismo Beach

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition