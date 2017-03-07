South Africa's Jordaan out of FIFA Council election

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay Pause

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:02 Celebrate Los Osos installs two new benches in town

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

1:13 Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo has its bronze tiger back