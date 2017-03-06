Rapinoe says she will respect US Soccer policy for anthems

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner Pause

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay