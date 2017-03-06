Napoli looking to Mertens against Real Madrid

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner Pause

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners