John Curtis wins first state title since 2012

Top-seeded John Curtis defeated second seed McKinley 43-36 to win the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division I girls basketball championship game Saturday night at the University Center.
The win for Curtis (31-2) is its first state championship since a 2A crown in 2012. Making only their second trip to the state tournament, McKinley finished its season 22-8.
Jerkalia Jordan led John Curtis (31-2) with 24 points, six rebounds and four steals. Dynah Jones added eight points and seven rebounds.
McKinley was led by Alexius Horne, who finished with 17 points and three assists. Caira Wren had seven points and 15 rebounds to go along with four blocks and four steals.
