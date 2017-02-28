Djokovic returns with a victory

1:06 Watch as water races down Nacimiento Lake's main spillway Pause

3:03 Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases