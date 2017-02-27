Motley 23 points for No. 11 Baylor to beat No. 10 WVU 71-62

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:12 How Oscars statues are made