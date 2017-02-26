Barcelona top for now as Messi scores winner vs Atletico

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:37 Motorcyclist killed in Shell Beach crash

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home