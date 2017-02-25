Marleau, Jones lift Sharks over short-handed Canucks 4-1

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:37 Motorcyclist killed in Shell Beach crash

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery