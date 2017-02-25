No games: Bryan tied for lead at Honda Classic

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC Pause

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

2:09 Trump and team descend on CPAC

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen