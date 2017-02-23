Sports

February 23, 2017 7:37 PM

South Dakota's balanced attack tops Western Illinois 92-81

MACOMB, Ill.

Trey Dickerson scored 21 points, Tyler Flack and Matt Mooney each scored 16 points, and South Dakota pulled away from Western Illinois in the second half for a 92-81 win on Thursday night.

The Coyotes led 44-41 at halftime and kept a slim lead early in the second half. Mike Miklusak had a layup and the Leathernecks trailed 52-48. But Flack threw down a dunk, Dickerson added a pair of free throws and Mooney buried a 3 and South Dakota (20-10, 11-4 Summit League) led 61-50.

Triston Simpson added a layup, Carlton Hurst made two free throws and the Coyotes weren't threatened the rest of the way. Trey Burch-Manning added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Coyotes, which had a 42-33 edge on the glass.

Miklusak led Western Illinois (8-18, 5-10) with 24 points and 13 rebounds, Garret Covington had 21 points and Brandon Gilbeck added 15 points. Miklusak and Covington each hit five 3-pointers.

