Paso Robles 0 Burroughs 2 Boy's Soccer

Jose Mejia reacts to a shot that just missed. Erik Camarillo at left and Ari Arango at right. Paso Robles boys soccer hosts Burroughs (Burbank) in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 playoffs. The game was played in Atascadero because the Paso Robles field was flooded.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Yosley Garcia-Valdez makes a kick save in front of the goal as keeper Victor Rodriguez looks on. Paso Robles boys soccer hosts Burroughs (Burbank) in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 playoffs. The game was played in Atascadero because the Paso Robles field was flooded.
Paso Robles boys soccer hosts Burroughs (Burbank) in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 playoffs. The game was played in Atascadero because the Paso Robles field was flooded.
