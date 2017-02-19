Lammers too much for Orange, leads Georgia Tech to big win

1:13 Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down Pause

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners