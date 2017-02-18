Tanev scores in overtime, Canucks edge Flames 2-1

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame Pause

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:42 Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek