February 18, 2017 5:35 PM

Boise St. seals it at the line to beat Wyoming 91-87

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Paris Austin scored 27 points and Chandler Hutchison scored 25, and Hutchison's final pair of free throws with three seconds to go sent Boise State to a 91-87 win over Wyoming on Saturday.

Boise State (17-8, 10-4 Mountain West) made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 35 seconds. The Broncos led 84-73 on a pair of Austin free throws before Alexander Aka Gorski had back-to-back 3s in a 19-second space to close within five.

Hutchison's 3-point play with 5:34 to go gave Boise State a 73-59 lead. Wyoming led 41-37 at halftime before the Broncos went on a 7-2 run after the break to take the lead for good.

James Reid scored 12 points for the Broncos on 4-for-5 shooting before fouling out and Nick Duncan added 10.

Louis Adams led Wyoming (16-12, 6-9) with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting before fouling out. Alan Herndon added 16 points before fouling out, and Aka Gorski and Jason McManamen each scored 10.

