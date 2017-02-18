Sports

Kendley with 25, Morgan State edges Savannah State 83-75

BALTIMORE

Tiwian Kendley scored 25 points and Morgan State snapped a three-game slide, edging Savannah State 83-75 on Saturday.

Tyler Streeter added a season-high 12 points, Martez Cameron had 11 and Antonio Gillespie 10. Phillip Carr had 12 rebounds and nine points.

The Bears (11-14, 8-4 MEAC) led by eight at intermission but Savannah State battled back to cut it to three, 64-61, with 7:13 to play. The Bears surged 8-0 after that with the help of a Gillespie 3-pointer and a Kendley layup to stretch their lead to 72-61 with 2:09 left. The Tigers (10-15, 7-5) continued to threaten but the Bears held on.

Kendley sank a pair of 3-pointers midway through the first half to cap a 14-3 run that put Morgan State on top 22-20. Streeter scored 10 points in the final 5:37 to help extend it to 47-39 at the break.

Troyce Manassa scored 24 points for the Tigers who have lost three straight.

