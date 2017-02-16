SLO 4 Dos Pueblos 0 Playoff Boys Soccer

Logan Axberg scored the first goal for San Luis Obispo, Kevin Ulloa is in background. San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
San Luis Obispo High boys soccer hosts Dos Pueblos in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com