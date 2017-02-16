Basilashvili upsets No. 1 seed Karlovic in Memphis Open

0:22 Paso Robles students demonstrate during ‘Day Without Immigrants’ Pause

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing