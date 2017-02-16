Sports

February 16, 2017 11:53 AM

NC State: Gottfried won't return as men's basketball coach

By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina State says men's basketball coach Mark Gottfried won't return for a seventh season but will coach the remainder of this season.

The school announced the decision Thursday, less than a day after the Wolfpack fell by 24 points to 10th-ranked rival North Carolina in the team's sixth straight loss as a once-promising season continues to unravel. N.C. State hosts No. 25 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Gottfried had a 122-82 record with the Wolfpack, including NCAA Tournament trips in his first four years that included two Sweet 16 appearances. But N.C. State has slid to 30-30 over the past two seasons, including 8-24 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, and struggled to maintain continuity amid transfers, players leaving early to pursue professional playing careers, and staff turnover.

