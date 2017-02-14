Virginia Tech rallies in 2nd half to top Pitt 66-63

1:17 Hiking the Reservoir Canyon Trail Pause

0:34 Take a virtual hike along Rocky Canyon Trail

0:55 Hiking Estero Bluffs State Park

0:41 Hiking Irish Hills Natural Reserve

0:28 Flora and Fauna of the Salinas River Walk

0:55 Hiking Harmony Headlands State Park

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane