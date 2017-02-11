Durant leads Warriors to win in return to Oklahoma City

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home Pause

0:55 Competing demonstrations held in front of San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

0:49 As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach