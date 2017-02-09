No. 3 Maryland women roll past Illinois, 84-59

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

0:46 Watch: Late-night missile launch at Vandenberg

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:45 Meet Zar, a gentle German shepherd in search of a forever home

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees