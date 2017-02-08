A.G. girls soccer breaks SLO High’s 20-game unbeaten streak with overtime win

The San Luis Obispo High girls soccer team had to like its chances heading into Wednesday’s game against Arroyo Grande in Santa Maria.
SLO High hadn’t lost all season (20 games), Arroyo Grande was coming off a 3-0 loss to fourth place Pioneer Valley on Friday and the Tigers won 2-0 the last time the two teams played.
But playing on the neutral, artificial field of Pioneer Valley High because of the rain, Arroyo Grande put recent history aside to pull off a 3-2 win in overtime to break the Tigers 30-game unbeaten streak in PAC 8 play.
“It was a fantastic night for us. I couldn’t be happier for the team,” Arroyo Grande head coach John Clarke said.
The opening goal came on a corner kick 20 minutes into the game. Arroyo Grande’s senior striker Allie Palangi knocked home the goal to put the Eagles up 1-0 and they held on going into halftime.
SLO High’s potent offense, which is averaging 4 goals per game this season, resurfaced in the second half led by Cal Poly commit Grace Park. The senior scored two goals in the first 10 minutes to put the Tigers back on top, 2-1. Palangi’s second goal of the game, a strike from 25 yards out, evened the score at 2-2 and sent the game to overtime.
In the first 10 minutes of overtime, senior Cate Boller blasted a half-volley into the bottom right corner of the net to put the Eagles up 3-2.
“She could have easily kicked it over,” Clarke said of Boller’s goal. “She showed such great composure.”
Arroyo Grande’s defense held strong in the second overtime period to complete the upset win.
“I told the girls they are not going to face another team this good unless we get to the semifinals or finals. They are that good,” Clarke said. “It just felt like we wanted it more in the end.”
San Luis Obispo (19-1-1, 12-1 PAC 8), who had already clinched a back-to-back PAC 8 title, will wrap up the regular season against St. Joseph on Thursday. Arroyo Grande (19-3-1, 10-2-1 PAC 8) will finish up against Atascadero on the road.
Both teams will find out their playoff seeding when the CIF-Southern Section brackets are released on Monday at 10 a.m.
