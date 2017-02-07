Chrabascz gives No. 22 Butler lift in 68-65 over Marquette

0:37 Rain causes dangerous driving conditions in North County Pause

0:49 As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:35 Chumash Heritage Marine Sanctuary supporters lobby supervisors

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack