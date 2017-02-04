Cal Poly loses to UC Riverside 67 - 56 in a Big West Conference game

Cal Poly loses to UC Riverside 67-56 in a Big West Conference men's basketball game Saturday, February 4, at Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo. Ridge Shipley gets down-court fast during first half play.
Cal Poly's Donovan Fields (3) looks to pass.
Cal Poly's Zach Gordon (44) shoots over UC Riverside's Alex Larsson (21) and Chance Murray (3) at left.
Cal Poly's Aleks Abrams (1) fights for the ball with UC Riverside's Alex Larsson (21), with an assist from Cal Poly's Victor Joseph (20).
Cal Poly's Kyle Toth (13) looks to pass during first half play.
Cal Poly's Kyle Toth (13) goes for the basket under pressure from UC Riverside's Secean Johnson (20).
Cal Poly's Ridge Shipley drives the ball toward the basket.
Cal Poly's Zach Gordon blocks the shot from UC Riverside's Secean Johnson (20) who ends up going down.
Cal Poly's Zach Gordon blocks the shot from UC Riverside's Secean Johnson (20).
Cal Poly's Victor Joseph (20) looks to get past a UC Riverside player.
