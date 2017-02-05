UC Riverside rallies past Cal Poly 67-56 in Big West matchup

The Amgen Tour of California bike race will cycle through San Luis Obispo County on May 16, 2017, with Stage 3 starting in Pismo Beach and ending in Morro Bay. It will also roll through downtown San Luis Obispo. Here's a look at the race and the route, courtesy Amgen Tour of California.
Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow sent a video message to Arroyo Grande's Ryan Teixeira, who is battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia, his second cancer diagnosis. "Just keep fighting, man," Tebow says.