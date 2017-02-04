Sports

February 4, 2017 4:49 PM

James scores 26 with 7 assists; Wyoming beats Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.

Justin James had 26 points, on 7-of-12 shooting, and a career-high seven assists, Alan Herndon scored 16 with four blocks and Wyoming hit 13 3-pointers in its 83-74 win over Air Force on Saturday.

James made a career-best 10 free throws — including eight in the final 1:46 — on 11 attempts. Jeremy Lieberman, whose previous career high of 13 points came against Air Force last season, hit four 3s and finished with 14 for Wyoming (15-9, 5-6 Mountain West), which snapped a two-game skid.

Pervis Louder hit two 3s and converted a 3-point play during a 17-1 run that trimmed Air Force's deficit to 61-55 with 9:38 to play. James answered with a jumper, Lieberman hit a 3 to make it 72-60 with 3:40 remaining and the Falcons trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

Frank Tooey had 23 points, and Louder scored all of his career-high tying 13 in the second half, for Air Force (10-13, 3-7).

Lieberman scored eight points during a 15-5 run to open the game and the Cowboys never trailed. A 3-pointer by James made it 42-23 with six minutes left in the half and Jason McManamen's second 3-pointer after halftime gave Wyoming a 22-point lead with 16 minutes to go.

Wyoming made 29 of 58 from the field, shot 48 percent from 3-point range and blocked a season-high nine shots.

