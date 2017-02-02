Sports

February 2, 2017 6:11 PM

William & Mary shoots over 60 percent, beats Northeastern

The Associated Press
WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

Daniel Dixon hit five 3-pointers and scored 28 points to help lead William & Mary to a 94-69 win over Northeastern on Thursday night.

Dixon also added seven rebounds. Greg Malinowski finished with 14 points for William & Mary (13-9, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which is on a season best four-game winning streak.

The Tribe dominated most all phases of the game, shooting 64.3 percent from the field, winning the rebound battle 32-20, and holding a 27-10 edge in total assists.

Bolden Brace hit 7 of 10 from the field and scored 20 points to lead Northeastern (13-10, 6-5). The Huskies shot a very respectable 49.1 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3, but the Tribe's efficiency was overwhelming.

William & Mary led by 11 at halftime and stretched it to 20 on an Omar Prewitt jumper with 10:44 left. The Huskies got back within 20 just once the rest of the night.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cal Poly football's National Signing Day press conference

View more video

Sports Videos