NWHL to complete playoffs before world championships

0:39 In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button Pause

2:16 'I stand with Schimke': Parents show support for Paso High football coach

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:59 Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil for victims of immigration limits

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery